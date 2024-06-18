Napatree Capital LLC Takes $313,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

