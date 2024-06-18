Napatree Capital LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.