Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 3.0 %

NATH traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. 5,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307. The firm has a market cap of $276.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

