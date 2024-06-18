National Bankshares Reiterates C$45.50 Price Target for Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) received a C$45.50 price target from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

RCH traded down C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$37.39 and a 1-year high of C$48.27.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7984425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. 7.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

