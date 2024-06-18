Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.76. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

