Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,753. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.57.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
