New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,928,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,737,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

