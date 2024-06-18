Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $205.33. 6,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,401. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $197.79. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

