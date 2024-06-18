Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $91,000 Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James T. Treace bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,618.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James T. Treace purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Mott purchased 36,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,049. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

