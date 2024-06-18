Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,612 shares of company stock worth $59,476,075. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.15. 723,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,146. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.