Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $194.36. The company had a trading volume of 492,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

