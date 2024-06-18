Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,059 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,133,885. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

