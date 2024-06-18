Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $6,704,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,935.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,307 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $1,252,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,003. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.