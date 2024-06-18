Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. 1,429,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

