Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,318 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 5,013,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,347,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

