Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after buying an additional 138,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after buying an additional 283,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,263. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

