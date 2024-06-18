NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

