Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 17,117,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 88,856,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $655.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,222.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 159,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nikola by 30.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 30.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

