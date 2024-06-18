Node AI (GPU) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Node AI (GPU) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Node AI token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a market capitalization of $62.13 million and approximately $943,846.33 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,604,723.91354716 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.80375647 USD and is up 9.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $993,084.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

