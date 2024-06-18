Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 493,939 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Mirion Technologies worth $50,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 35.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 488,171 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

MIR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 41,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,204. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

