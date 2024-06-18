Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,336 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PDD worth $99,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 412,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,482,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

