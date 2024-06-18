Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $4.79 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,248,000 after buying an additional 115,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $168,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.68. 79,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

