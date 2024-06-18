Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 626,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

