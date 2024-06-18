Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 828,984 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.88% of Rush Street Interactive worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 63,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,753. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $567,727.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,201.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $567,727.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,201.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $145,033.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,911.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,103 shares of company stock worth $1,532,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.