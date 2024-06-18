Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 18,227 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intuit by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 244,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,507,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.23. The company had a trading volume of 109,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,693. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.74 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $616.68 and its 200-day moving average is $625.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

