Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 250,109 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,109 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 2.5 %

NetEase stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. 222,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,366. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

