Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $189.68 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

