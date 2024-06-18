Non-Playable Coin (NPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.50 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $162.32 million and $4.50 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Non-Playable Coin Token Profile
Non-Playable Coin was first traded on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.nonplayablecoin.io.
Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
