Northcoast Research Lowers ATI (NYSE:ATI) to Sell

Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NYSE:ATI opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ATI will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,003,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ATI by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 96,078 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

