Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

NOG opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,292 shares of company stock worth $342,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 116,983 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

