Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.23.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.34. 237,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.16. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,445,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $208,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.