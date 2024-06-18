NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.39 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
