Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

NVS traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 558,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.