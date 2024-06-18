Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Novavax Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $14.05 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after acquiring an additional 337,071 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

