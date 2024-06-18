Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading 4.1% Higher

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.70. 363,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 913,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.
ODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.
Oddity Tech Stock Up 2.2 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
