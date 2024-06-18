Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.64. 11,218,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,426. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.06. The company has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

