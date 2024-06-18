OriginTrail Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $262.07 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,924,832 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

