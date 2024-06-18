Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.5 %

OSK stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.63. 112,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $80.07 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

