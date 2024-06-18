Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Lowered to $1.20

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $3.50 to $1.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OVID. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of OVID stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,120. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

