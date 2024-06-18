Park National Corp OH Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,399 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $18,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,030. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.