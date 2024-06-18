Park National Corp OH Has $282,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Starbucks by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 1,672,656 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.26. 5,431,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,237,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

