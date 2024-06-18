Park National Corp OH Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $957,756,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.13. 594,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,260. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

