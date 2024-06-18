Park National Corp OH Has $56.51 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,262,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,834 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $56,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 565,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

