Park National Corp OH Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $94.98. 3,424,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

