Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 872,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

