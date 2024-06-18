Park National Corp OH Makes New $215,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.74. The company had a trading volume of 397,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

