Park National Corp OH Purchases 155 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Boeing by 59.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 188,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $5,010,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $174.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,310. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.38 and a 200-day moving average of $202.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

