Park National Corp OH Purchases 18,731 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,804,000 after purchasing an additional 974,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

