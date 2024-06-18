Park National Corp OH Purchases 2,792 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Barclays were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCS remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,822,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,224,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

