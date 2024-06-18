Park National Corp OH Sells 334 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,622,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

